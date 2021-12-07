Blan 7th, 8th girls split games with CNE

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester eighth grade girls basketball defeated Clermont Northeastern 18-15 Monday night for its second win of the season.

The seventh grade Ladycats were defeated 33-11. Haven Reeves had five points and 13 rebounds for Blanchester. Katie Hinkle had two points and three rebounds. Jade Jackson finished with two points and two rebounds. Paityn Conley chipped in two points while Shian McNeely had two rebounds. Lily Rice grabbed one rebound.

The eighth graders were led by Tobi Tedrick’s six points and Karlee Tipton’s five points. Emma Hartman, Hailee Harris and Jocelyn Lansing had two points each. Ali Trovillo finished with one point.

The coaches reported the team was much more aggressive on defense and kept their composure on offense.