ROB 7th grade boys best Mount Orab 27-24

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Rodger O. Borror Middle School seventh grade boys basketball team defeated Mount Orab 27-24 Monday night at the Richardson Place gym.

The young Hurricane played without starter Jared Tackett after the first quarter, coach Noah Cline said. But rallied from deficits of 7-2 and 10-9. The teams were tied at 17-17 going in to the fourth quarter.

Ben Angelica led ROB with eight points while Colten Anderson scored seven, all in the fourth quarter. Isaac Newberry and Angelica played well defensively, Cline said, which led to easy baskets in transition for ROB.