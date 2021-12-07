Basketball Final: Felicity 58 Blanchester 55

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester boys basketball lost an SBAAC National Division game with Felicity Tuesday 58-55 at the BHS gym.

Bryce Sipple led the Wildcats with 19 points. Brison Lucas scored 13 points and Seth Akers added nine.

Gabe McVey and Andrew Osborn had seven points each.

Blanchester is 0-4 overall, 0-2 in the division. Felicity goes to 1-1 in the National.

Felicity led 18-11 after one quarter. Sipple led Blanchester with seven points. Lucas scored four.

The Wildcats pulled within five at the half, Sipple doubling his point total to 14 at the break. Lucas scored 11.

It was a tight game through three with the Cardinals on top 46-43. Sipple and Lucas combined for 31. Blanchester managed to tie the game at 47-47 midway through the fourth.

It was back and forth over the next several possessions. Felicity led 51-50 and then 54-52 with 1:38 to play. The Cardinals led by six when Akers made a three-pointer at the buzzer to set the final margin.