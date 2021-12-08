BHS boys fall 9 pins shor of WHS at Batavia

BATAVIA — The Blanchester boys bowling team fell nine pins short of Williamsburg Tuesday in SBAAC National Division competition at Batavia Bowl.

The Blanchester girls won over Williamsburg, who did not have enough bowlers for an official score. BHS finished with 1,183.

Maddie Pembleton led the Ladycats with a 262 series while Katelyn Toles had a 209. Gracie Kaehler totaled 191 and Kayla Lanham bowled a 184. Blanchester is 2-2.

On the boys side, Bryan Brewer posted a 391 series and was top scorer for BHS, now 3-1 on the year. Jacob Shelton had a 326 and Braxton McFaddin bowled 306. Ryan Brewer bowled 302 and Dakota Abney had a 261 series.