Borror 8th grade boys top East Clinton 53-30

LEES CREEK — The Wilmington Rodger O. Borror Middle School eighth grade boys basketball team defeated East Clinton 53-30 Wednesday night at the EC gym.

Missing two starters for the first half, the young Hurricane held a 24-13 halftime lead. Coach Mike Brown said Brady Tolliver and Carson Brown played great minutes.

Michael Noszka Jr. had back to back three-pointers to spark the Wilmington offense. He finished with 14 points, 11 of those coming in the first half, on 5 of 6 shooting.

Chase Fickert dropped in 14 points as well with nine in the middle two quarters as Wilmington pushed its lead to 44-24 after three. Coach Brown said Fickert “comes to work every day and that’s the kind of kid that makes my job easier.” Fickert also had two rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Brown said Eddie Brooks (four assists and three steals) and Stevie Rickman III (eight points, three assists and two steals) led the team on defense, “they are very tenacious on the ball,” he said.

Cam Griffith had five rebounds and seven points. Jessie Keith six points. Brown finished with four points and three steals.

Lane Johnson and Marcus Wheeler Jr. both had two rebounds for Wilmington.

Peyton Lilly led East Clinton with 14 points while Max Gulley and Xander Lake had four points each.