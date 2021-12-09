ROB 7th grade girls win big over MO, EC

Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror Middle School seventh grade girls basketball team picked up two wins this week, topping East Clinton 37-5 on Wednesday and Mt. Orab 46-11 on Monday.

“Girls really continue to play well on the defensive end of the floor,” coach Randall Davis said. “They have done a great job defensively in the second half of the games this far.”

Against East Clinton, the young Astros led 3-2 after one quarter but then were outscored 14-2 in the second and 21-0 in the second half.

Miya Nance led Wilmington with 13 points while Nyomi Blackburn and Chante Brown had eight points each. Aunestie Hudson scored six points and Kierra Cole had two.

Against Mt. Orab, Wilmington led 22-0 after one quarter and 37-2 at halftime.

Nance had 14 points and Brown scored 11. Hudson followed with nine while Cole scored six, Taylor Killen tossed in four and Gabriella Newkirk chipped in two.