ONU holds on to beat WC women 55-49

WILMINGTON, Ohio – Ohio Northern University grinded out a 55-49 Ohio Athletic Conference victory over the Wilmington College women’s basketball team at Fred Raizk Arena Wednesday evening.

The Fightin’ Quakers scored seven of the game’s first nine points and would lead by that five-point margin on three other occasions. The Polar Bears would take their first lead of the game late in the period, but a triple from Kennedy Lewis and a layup from Zahrya Bailey gave the hosts a 17-14 lead after one.

The entire second quarter was played within a six-point window as ONU’s largest lead was two points and Wilmington’s four. The quarter’s end flipped, however, as a Brynn Serbin steal and layup gave the visitors a 26-25 lead at the break.

The third quarter proved to be the difference in the game. Wilmington had a stretch of four consecutive possessions with a turnover. The Quakers did score the first five points of the quarter thanks to a jumper from Haley Cook and a triple from Jaylah Captain to take a 29-26 lead, but the Polar Bears ended the quarter on a 15-4 run to open up an eight-point (41-33) advantage after 30 minutes.

Wilmington didn’t let up despite trailing, however, and turned up its defense in the fourth quarter. The Quakers held the Polar Bears to a single field goal for the first seven minutes. A Mackenzie Campbell three-pointer opened the quarter for the hosts and five points from Kelis Jones that included a putback made the score 43-41 with 3:40 to play. An ONU layup followed, but Jones found Kyria Walker for a three on the wing to get WC within 45-44, but three straight baskets from ONU were the difference.

ONU finished 22-of-54 (40.7 percent) for the game from the field with two triples on 11 tries and converting 9-of-14 (64.3 percent) from the free throw line. Wilmington was 20-of-61 (32.8 percent) overall, 5-of-19 (26.3 percent) from distance and just 4-of-10 (40.0 percent) from the charity stripe. The Polar Bears won the rebounding battle 40-35 and doubled up the Quakers 32-16 on points in the paint.

Individually, Alissa Stahler led all scorers with 17 points and completed the double-double with 13 rebounds. Brynn Serbin, who played all but four minutes, had 14 points and six steals for ONU.

Wilmington featured a balanced scoring attack as all five starters – Cook, Lewis, Bailey, Jones and Mackenzie Campbell scored at least six points. Lewis added seven rebounds and four assists while Cook had three blocks.

Wilmington (4-4, 1-2 OAC) heads to Heidelberg University for a 2 p.m. contest on Saturday.