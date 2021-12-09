East Clinton overwhelms Felicity in SBAAC win

FELICITY — Kami Whiteaker scored 21 points to lead East Clinton to a 57-13 win Thursday over Felicity in SBAAC National Division girls basketball.

Whiteaker had five steals and two assists as the Astros improve to 6-1 overall and 4-0 in the division. Felicity goes to 1-5 overall and 1-4 in the division.

East Clinton led 25-5 after one quarter with Whiteaker scoring 10 points and Kelsi Lilly nine. Lilly hit a trio of three-pointers in the opening quarter.

In the second, East Clinton pushed its advantage to 42-10 as Whiteaker put through seven points.

From there, the East Clinton defense continued its stranglehold on the Cardinals, allowing just three points in the second half. Felicity did not score in the fourth quarter.

Lilly finished with 12 points and six rebounds. Libby Evanshine had nine points, five assists and six rebounds. Jordan Collom had just three points but dished out six assists and led the defensive onslaught with nine steals.

SUMMARY

December 9, 2021

@Felicity-Franklin High School

East Clinton 57 Felicity 13

EC^25^17^9^6^^57

F^5^5^3^0^^13

(57) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Collom 1-0-1-3 Tong 1-0-0-2 Evanshine 4-0-1-9 Whiteaker 6-4-5-21 Runyon 3-0-0-6 Jones 1-0-0-2 Hadley 0-0-0-0 Lilly 4-4-0-12 Murphy 0-0-0-0 Stonewall 1-0-0-2 Schiff 0-0-0-0 Scott 0-0-0-0 Frazer 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 21-8-7-57

(13) FELICITY (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Wehrum 1-0-0-2 Lowe 2-1-0-5 Glassmeyer 0-0-1-1 McElfresh 1-1-0-3 Blackburn 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 5-2-1-13

REBOUNDS: EC (32) Evanshine 6 Lilly 6 Runyon 4 Collom 3 Jones 3 Hadley 3 Stonewall 2 Tong 2 Murphy 2 Whiteaker 1

ASSISTS: EC (18) Collom 6 Evanshine 5 Runyon 3 Whiteaker 2 Lilly 1 Murphy 1

STEALS: EC (26) Collom 9 Whiteaker 5 Hadley 2 Runyon 2 Lilly 2 Evanshine 2 Murphy 1 Jones 1 Tong 1

BLOCKED SHOTS: EC (4) Runyon 2 Jones 1 Evanshine 1

TURNOVERS: EC (18)