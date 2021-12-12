Hot-shooting Heidelberg tops WC men 97-66

TIFFIN, Ohio – Heidelberg University shot 59 percent from the field while holding the Wilmington College men’s basketball team to 33.3 percent in a 97-66 Ohio Athletic Conference victory on Saturday afternoon.

Jeffery Mansfield got his own miss, was fouled and hit two free throws on the Fightin’ Quakers’ first offensive possession. That would prove to be Wilmington’s only lead, however, as the Student Princes, looking to avenge a loss at Seiberling Gymnasium in the OAC Tournament last season, opened a double-digit lead on an Eric Panning layup eight minutes in. The Quakers, who trailed 41-29 at halftime, would not get closer the rest of the game.

Heidelberg finished 39-of-61 (59.0 percent) from the field to go along with a 9-of-21 (42.9 percent) performance from distance and a 16-of-23 (69.6 percent) performance from the charity stripe. Wilmington finished 22-of-66 (33.3 percent) from the field, 6-of-25 (24.0 percent) from beyond three three-point arc and 16-of-28 (57.1 percent) from the free throw line. The Quakers won the rebounding battle 40-38, but were outscored 42-30 in the paint and 20-8 in fastbreak points.

Mansfield, Obed Achirem and Bilal Sow all scored in double figures for Wilmington with Mansfield and Achirem grabbing six rebounds. Isaiah Young led all scorers with 27 points on 10-of-11 shooting in 17 minutes off the bench for HU while a trio of other Student Princes – Panning, Dylan Woods and Treohn Watkins – also scored in double figures.

Wilmington (2-6, 0-3 OAC) hosts the University of Mount Union 2 p.m. Friday.