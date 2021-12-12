East Clinton eighth at North College Hill tournament

NORTH COLLEGE HILL — The East Clinton wrestling team finished eighth Saturday at the Everette Howard Memorial Invitational a North College Hill.

”Due to various factors, we only took six wrestlers to compete,” coach Doug Stehlin said. “We did well by having five out of six wrestlers place. Heading into the semis we were in fourth place. As a team, we need to get people healthy and in their proper weight classes.”

Coper Rack was runnerup at 144 pounds while Christopher Rider at 132 and Curtis Singleton at 144 were both third-place finishers.

Colton Brockman (138) and Jade Griffith (215) were fifth.

East Clinton will wrestle with youth, junior high and varsity teams at Madison-Plains 6 p.m. Friday.