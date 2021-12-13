EC girls end WHS run of 56 National wins

LEES CREEK — Williamsburg’s run of 56 straight SBAAC National Division wins ended Monday night at the hands of the East Clinton girls basketball team.

The Astros held the Wildcats to nine points in the second half and coasted to a 56-23 win.

East Clinton is 7-1 on the year and now 5-0 in the National Division.

Williamsburg falls to 4-2 overall, 3-1 in the league.

The last time WHS lost to a National Division opponent in the regular season was Jan 12, 2017 at home against Bethel-Tate, 43-39, according to the league website. Williamsburg has won the last four National crowns outright and shared the title with Bethel-Tate in 2017.

“Everybody played well defensively,” EC head coach Bill Bean said. “We came out in the third quarter and played really well.”

East Clinton led 12-8 after one and 28-14 at halftime then put the game away with an 18-3 third quarter, the WHS points coming on a three-pointer inside the final minute of the quarter. Jayden Murphy had all five of her points in the third and Kamie Whiteaker scored all six of her points in the third. Libby Evanshine scored seven in the fourth quarter.

“We got off to a slow start,” Bean said. “After that they got it going pretty good.”

Evanshine led with 17 points, 14 rebounds and three blocked shots. Whiteaker handed out five assists while Jordan Collom had four steals and four assists to go along with a trio of three-pointers. Kelsi Lilly had six steals and three blocked shots.

SUMMARY

December 13, 2021

@East Clinton High School

East Clinton 56 Williamsburg 23

W^8^6^3^6^^23

EC^12^16^18^10^^56

(23) WILLIAMSBURG (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Moore 1-1-0-3 Arwine 3-0-0-7 Doss 0-0-0-0 Applegate 2-2-1-7 Wainscott 1-1-0-3 Stidham 2-0-0-4 Durham 0-0-0-0 Arno 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 9-4-1/11-24

(56) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Collom 3-3-0-9 Tong 1-1-0-3 Evanshine 8-0-1-17 Whiteaker 2-1-1-6 Runyon 3-0-1-7 Jones 1-0-0-2 Lilly 3-1-0-7 Murphy 1-1-2-5 TOTALS 22-7-5/10-56

