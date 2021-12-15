WHS girls stay unbeaten in SBC with win over Massie

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School girls bowling team remained unbeaten in the SBAAC American Division Wednesday with a 2268 to 1732 win over Clinton-Massie at Royal Z Lanes.

Kylie Fisher led Wilmington with a 440 series. Haylee Wright had a 187 game and Lexus Reiley had a 180 game.

Lacie Sandlin had games of 182 and 181 for Clinton-Massie.

Wilmington goes to 6-0 in the American Division while the Falcons fall to 0-4.

SUMMARY

December 15, 2021

@Royal Z Lanes

Wilmington 2268 Clinton-Massie 1732

WHS: 826, 885 (bakers) 154, 136, 138, 129

Haylee Wright 152, 187; Kala Hatfield 137, 147; Lexus Reiley 146, 180; Tori Piatt 166, 156; Kylie Fisher 225, 215

CMHS: 647, 658 (bakers) 102, 127, 114, 84

Mollie Miracle 109; Kassie Renner 147; Anna Jones 132, 102; Khyla Jaramillo 138, 154; Lacie Sandlin 182, 181; Maggie Miracle 97; Rylie Gilbert 86