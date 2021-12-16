Moeller pins Massie on the mat 54-18

Clinton-Massie wrestling coach Spencer Running knew what he was getting in to when he scheduled Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller.

“We had a tough night but that’s what we signed up for,” he said following a 54-18 loss to Moeller.

Massie wins were by Matt Martin at 152 pounds and Grant Moorman at 145, both by pin. Cody Lisle won by forfeit.

“Moeller is one of the best teams in the Cincinnati area and we were able to keep it somewhat competitive,” said Running. “It’s a good lesson for these kids and we can focus on improving what our weak points are.

“Hopefully we’re able to make some progress heading in to the Blanchester Duals this weekend.”

SUMMARY

December 16, 2021

Archbishop Moeller 54 Clinton-Massie 18

106: Cody Lisle won by forfeit

113: Double forfeit

120: Gatlin Newkirk was pinned by Jared Johnston 3:48

126: Cole Moorman was dec by Graham Mercurio 10-5

132: Ethan Johnson was pinned by David Gelman 3:03

138: Tate Cole was pinned by Sterling Segal 1:42

145: Grant Moorman pinned Stone Busler 3:08

152: Matt Martin pinned Ryan Dolan 2:48

160: Braden Rolf was dec by Brad Hornback 7-0

170: Hunter Monds was pinned by Jet Sanchez 2:54

182: Reuben Mobley was pinned by Kurt Thompson 1:14

195: CM forfeits to Jonathan Sanchez

220: Elijah Groh was pinned by Will Adkins 1:41

285: Matt Fawley was pinned by Lucas Stuerenberg 2:46