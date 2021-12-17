Goshen holds off Wilmington for 36-31 win

GOSHEN — In a low scoring game, Goshen held on to defeat Wilmington 36-31 Thursday in SBAAC American Division girls basketball action.

The Warriors led 12-5 after one period.

The two teams combine.d for 27 points in the second quarter, a near match for the 40 points they scored in the other three frames.

But Wilmington was unable to overcome its early deficit.

Wilmington is 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the American Division.

Goshen goes to 4-3 in all games and 2-2 in the league.

Western Brown leads the American with a 4-0 record.