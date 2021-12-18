Basketball Final: New Richmond 80 Wilmington 54

NEW RICHMOND — After a close first quarter, it was all New Richmond Friday night against Wilmington.

The Lions scored 50 points in the middle two quarters and went on to defeat Wilmington 80-54 in SBAAC American Division boys basketball.

The Hurricane trailed 13-11 after one but steadily fell behind the rest of the way. It was 36-25 at halftime and 63-43 after three quarters.

Both teams are 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the American Division. Batavia sits atop the early-season standings at 2-0.

The loss stops Wilmington’s briefs two-game win streak.