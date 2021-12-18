Massie steamrolls 3 foes, loses to Ky. squad

BLANCHESTER — Clinton-Massie went 3-1 Friday on the opening day of the Blanchester Duals wrestling tournament.

The Falcons had no trouble with Madeira 60-12, West Union 66-12 and Blanchester 51-18 but ran in to a very good Kentucky team, losing to Campbell County 48-30.

“We had a good night getting back on track,” CM coach Spencer Running said. “Campbell County is a tough team out of Kentucky and I thought we hung in tough with them. I was really impressed with the seniors, leading by example. The seniors had a combined record of 15-2 on the night. Hopefully we can keep the ball rolling (today).”