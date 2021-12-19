WC wrestlers at Gator Boot Duals in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Wilmington College wrestling team concluded the 2021 calendar year by competing in four dual matches at the Gator Boot Duals on Saturday, hosted by Luther College (Iowa) at McGavock High School.

The Fightin’ Quakers fell to Loras College (Iowa) 59-0, Concordia University Wisconsin 36-16, Elmhurst University (Illinois) 39-9 and host Luther 48-3.

Against Concordia, Skyler Cowgill defeated Noah Harvey by pin (2:54) at the 184-pound weight class while Shadrach Brausch pinned Cameron Mercer in 2:17 at 285. In the 174-pound weight class, Alex Hobbs earned a 14-5 major decision over Peyton Smith.

In the match with Elmhurst, Brausch and Hobbs took home victories with Brausch winning by pin (6:38) over Jorge Manjarrez and Hobbs decisioning Ronald Massari 16-9.

Against the host Norse, Hobbs was the lone Quaker to tally a win, earning a 14-10 decision over Luis Cruces.

Wilmington returns to action at Defiance College Jan. 8.