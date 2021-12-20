Georgetown sweeps East Clinton at Royal Z Lanes

WILMINGTON — With first place on the line, Georgetown defeated a short-handed East Clinton girls bowling team Monday at Royal Z Lanes.

With both teams coming in to the match unbeaten in SBAAC National Division competition, Georgetown took the mid-season lead by defeating the Lady Astros 2517 to 1661.

On the boys side, Georgetown made it a sweep with a 2529 to 2174 win.

Brady Gaddis led East Clinton with a 357 series, which included a personal best 214 game.

Lukas Runk followed with 354 (211, 148) while Ricky Kempke had 329 (158, 171) and Denver Day bowled 324 (169, 165).

In the girls match, East Clinton was missing a bowler and it was too much of a detriment to overcome.

Tessa Bossier had a 342 (171, 171) series while Josie Runk had 340 (172, 168). August Morgan bowled a 288 (129, 159) series.

East Clinton is off until Jan. 3 against Hillsboro at Highland Lanes.