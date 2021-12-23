Hurricane freshmen win trio over NR, NW, LM

The Wilmington High School freshman boys basketball team won three straight games as the team heads in to its Christmas break.

The young Hurricane defeated New Richmond 59-48 in overtime on Dec. 17, then topped Northwest 37-27 on Dec. 18 and wrapped up the trio of wins against Little Miami 37-31 on Wednesday.

Against Little Miami, Luke Achterman had 12 points to lead the offense.

In the Northwest game, Bryant Conley had nine points. The Hurricane jumped out to an 11-0 first quarter lead and was on top 21-4 at halftime.

Malachi Cumberland had 16 points as the Hurricane rallied to beat New Richmond. Achterman had 14 points.

SUMMARY

December 17, 2021

@New Richmond

Wilmington 59 New Richmond 48

W^12^5^23^6^13^^59

NR^7^15^15^9^2^^48

(59) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Patel 2-0-2-6 Smith 1-0-0-2 Phillips 1-1-0-3 Wisecup 3-3-0-9 Schutte 4-0-1-9 Conley 0-0-0-0 Cumberland 6-1-3-16 Achterman 5-0-4-14 Barnett 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 32-5-10/15-59

(48) NEW RICHMOND (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Siniger 2-0-2-6 Wolf 3-2-0-8 Manning 6-3-2-17 Dykes 2-0-1-5 Keith 1-0-0-2 Taggert 1-0-3-5 Benson 1-0-3-5 TOTALS 11-5-11/17-48

–

December 18, 2021

@Wilmington MS gym

Wilmington 37 Northwest 27

W^11^10^6^10^^37

N^0^4^8^15^^27

(27) NORTHWEST (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Leonard 1-0-0-2 Beck 2-0-6-10 Thrasher 2-0-6-10 Felix 0-0-1-1 Anson 0-0-0-0 Denringer 0-0-2-2 Harsan 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 6-0-15/22-27

(37) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Patel 0-0-2-2 Smith 0-0-1-1 Phillips 1-0-0-2 Wisecup 1-1-0-3 Schutte 1-0-4-6 Conley 4-1-0-9 Cumberland 3-0-0-6 Achterman 4-0-0-8 Barnett 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 14-2-7/16-37

–

December 22, 2021

@Wilmington MS gym

Wilmington 37 Little Miami 31

W^12^12^8^5^^37

LM^9^9^6^7^31

(31) LITTLE MIAMI (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Everett 2-1-0-5 Arthur 2-0-1-5 Brewbaugh 1-0-0-2 Reynolds 2-0-0-4 Grebenhoff 3-1-0-7 Stevens 1-0-0-2 King 1-0-0-2 Brekas 1-0-0-2 Miller 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 14-2-1/4-31

(37) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Patel 2-0-0-4 Smith 2-0-0-4 Phillips 1-0-0-2 Wisecup 2-1-0-5 Schutte 1-0-1-3 Conley 0-0-0-0 Cumberland 3-0-1-7 Achterman 5-1-1-12. TOTALS 16-2-3/5-37