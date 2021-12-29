Jackson matches season-best with 16 against Wagner

Mya Jackson is averaging 10.2 points a game for the Seton Hall women’s basketball team.

The Wilmington High School graduate matched her season-best with 16 points in the Pirates most recent game, a 70-62 win over Wagner on Dec. 21. Jackson’s career high of 27 points came against Wagner in December 2020.

Seton Hall will play at Xavier University 7 p.m. Feb. 4.

The Pirates will play Villanova 2 p.m. Friday in a Big East Conference game.

Aside from a 2 for 11 performance against Connecticut, Jackson is shooting 39 percent from three-point range as one of the team’s primary long-distance shooters.

Jackson ranks eighth in Seton Hall history with 112 made three-pointers. The school record is 271; second is 132.

Jackson scored 2,033 points in her career at Wilmington High School. She is the WHS and Clinton County all-time leading scorer for girls basketball. She ranks fourth overall among all scorers behind Brayden Sipple (2,485), Jarron Cumberland (2,408) and Donnie Fields (2,135).

Photo Courtesy Seton Hall University