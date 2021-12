BHS wrestlers beat Bacon, Mt. Healthy

CINCINNATI — The Blanchester wrestling team defeated Roger Bacon and Mt. Healthy Wednesday night in non-league competition.

“We had some hard-fought matches and that is what we need as we head in to tournaments next month,” BHS head coach Ryan Shafer said. “Wrestlers are starting to step up and others are staying strong. It was a good showing for us.”

In the win over Roger Bacon, Zane Panetta, Cody Kidd, Kaleb Tabor, Michael Mulvihill and Caleb Sears had pins for the Wildcats.

Against Mt. Healthy, Kid, Mulvihill, Tabor and Carson Curless had pins.

SUMMARY

December 29, 2021

@Roger Bacon High School

Blanchester 42 Roger Bacon 19

106: Double forfeit

113: Double forfeit

120: Sears pinned Morales 3:46

126: Tabor pinned Stiles 1:32

132: Blan forfeits

138: Double forfeits

144: Musselman won by forfeit

150: Short won by forfeit

157: Curless was dec by Wall 10-8 OT

165: Malone was dec by Lawwill 19-8

175: Panetta pinned Schildmeyer 2:33

190: Mulvihill pinned Miller 4:34

215: Kidd pinned Peter 1:59

285: Blan forfeits

–

Blanchester 48 Mt Healthy 3

106: Double forfeit

113: Double forfeit

120: Sears was dec by Rudolph 10-5

126: Tabor pinned by Watson 1:30

132: Double forfeit

138: Double forfeit

144: Musselman won by forfeit

150: Short won by forfeit

157: Curless pinned Spain 1:51

165: Malone won by forfeit

175: Panetta won by forfeit

190: Mulvihill pinned Broyles 1:44

215: Kidd pinned Gibson 0:49

285: Double forfeit