EC girls win, boys lose at Highland Lanes

HILLSBORO — East Clinton’s bowlers split with Lynchburg-Clay Monday in non-league matches here at Highland Lanes.

The boys came up short in their bid to beat the Mustangs, 2076 to 1992. Lukas Runk had a personal best game of 256 en route to a match best 414 series.

The EC girls had little trouble with Lynchburg, posting a two-game team total of 1495 then following that with baker games of 163, 180, 140. The final pinfall count was EC 1978, LC 1647.

Tessa Bosier led the way with a personal best 207 game and a 402 two-game series.

LeAnna Wallace had a personal best game of 146 and a two-game personal best series of 267.

SUMMARY

January 3, 2021

@Highland Lanes

Boys Results

Lynchburg-Clay 2076, East Clinton 1992

EC: Denver Day 166, 157; Lukas Runk 158, 256; Ricky Kempke 178, 159

–

Girls Results

East Clinton 1978 Lynchburg-Clay 1647

EC: 700, 795 (bakers) 163, 180, 140

LeAnna Wallace 121, 146; August Morgan 140, 143; Josie Runk 157, 199; Tessa Bosier 195, 207