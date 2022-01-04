Boys Basketball Final: Williamsburg 65 East Clinton 49

LEES CREEK — Williamsburg turned back East Clinton 65-49 Tuesday night in an SBAAC National Division boys basketball game at the EC gym.

The loss puts East Clinton at 3-6 overall, 0-5 in the division.

Williamsburg is 7-3 overall, 3-1 in the National.

The Astros led 12-11 after one quarter with Landon Runyon scoring five points for East Clinton.

But the Wildcats outscored the Astros 15-5 in the second period to grab a 26-17 halftime lead. Carter Sunderman had seven points for WHS.

From there, the teams had a high-scoring second half with Williamsburg outscoring East Clinton 39-32.

Kaidon Whisman found his long-range shooting touch in the third, scoring four three-pointers for 12 of his 14 points.

Justin Arnold scored five in the third. Runyon and Matej Jostak had five each in the fourth.

Jostak led the Astros with 15 points. Runyon finished with 10.

SUMMARY

January 4, 2022

@East Clinton High School

Williamsburg 65 East Clinton

W^11^15^19^20^^65

EC^12^5^18^14^^49

(49) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Harrison 1-1-0-3 Curtis 0-0-0-0 McClure 0-0-0-0 Smith 4-0-0-8 Runyon 4-1-1-10 Jostak 4-1-6-15 Arnold 3-0-1-7 Bean 0-0-0-0 Swaney 3-0-0-6 TOTALS 19-3-8-49

(65) WILLIAMSBURG (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Lillie 0-0-0-0 Whisman 5-4-0-14 Jones 2-2-0-6 Sunderman 5-2-0-12 Bogan 2-1-0-5 Earley 2-0-0-4 Dauwe 0-0-0-0 Ervin 3-1-2-9 Canter 2-0-0-4 Humphries 5-1-0-11 TOTALS 26-11-2-65

News Journal Photo | Melony Arnold https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_BBK_ecBraxtonHarrison0104mel-1.jpg News Journal Photo | Melony Arnold News Journal Photo | Melony Arnold https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_BBK_ecJSmith0104mel-1.jpg News Journal Photo | Melony Arnold News Journal Photo | Melony Arnold https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_BBK_ecMJostak0104mel-1.jpg News Journal Photo | Melony Arnold