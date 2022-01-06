Girls Basketball Final: Wilmington 44 Batavia 30

WILMINGTON — Katie Murphy buried five from behind the arc on her way to a game-high 17 points to help Wilmington to a 44-30 SBAAC American Division victory over Batavia Thursday at Fred Summers Court.

The win ended a three-game skid for the Hurricane.

Murphy scored five in the opening period to help Wilmington (4-5, 2-2) to an 11-4 lead.

She scored nine in the next quarter, all from behind the arc, to stake Wilmington to a 25-17 advantage at the break.

Wilmington sandwiched 6-0 spurts around five straight Batavia points in the third quarter to build its biggest cushion of the night to that point, 37-22 with 52 seconds left.

With the first two buckets of the fourth quarter, Wilmington had its largest advantage of the evening, 44-27.

Kaylee Rose led Batavia (4-6, 2-3) with 13 points.

SUMMARY

January 6, 2021

@Fred Summers Court

Wilmington 44 Batavia 30

B^4^13^10^3^^30

W^11^14^15^4^^44

(30 BATAVIA (fg-ft-tp) K. Rose 3-7-13, McHenry 1-0-3, Laymon 3-1-7, Coyle 0-0-0, South 1-5-7, D. Rose 0-0-0. Total 8-13-30. 3-point goals: 1 (McHenry). FTM-FTA 11-15, 73 percent.

(44) WILMINGTON (fg-ft-tp) Schuster 0-0-0, Robinson 1-2-4, Noszka 2-0-4, Huffman 4-0-10, Murphy 6-0-17, Tippett 0-0-0, Diels 2-0-4, Current 2-0-5, Martin 0-0-0, Missel 0-0-0. Total 17-2-44. 3-point goals: 8 (Murphy 5, Huffman 2, Current). FTM-FTA 2-7, 29 percent.

