Massie wrestlers overpower Urbana, London

LONDON — Clinton-Massie overpowered Urbana and London Thursday night in a three-team wrestling match at London High School.

The Falcons defeated Urbana 77-4 and London 69-12.

Massie had Miley Powell at 120, Grant Moorman at 138, Matt Martin at 144 and Lane Schulz at 215 with two wins on the night.

Gatlin Newkirk at 113, Cole Moorman at 126, Ethan Johnson at 132, Braden Rolf at 150, Brodie Green at 157, Cole Adams at 175 and Elijah Groh at 190 with one on the mat victory.

“I’m proud of the guys for stepping up tonight,” coach Spencer Running said. “We had a lot of our wrestlers at their new weights and we didn’t let that affect our performance. I was especially impressed with Elijah Groh battling back from a 6-1 deficit in the first period to winning 11-9 in OT. We’re looking to carry the momentum going into the Logan Elm Tournament on Saturday.”

Clinton-Massie also had junior varsity wrestlers Jack Elkins at 132 and Cash Mounce at 150 with victories.