WHS girls, CM boys win meets in college pool

WILMINGTON — Wilmington’ girls and Clinton-Massie’s boys finished on top of a three-team swim meet at Wilmington College Thursday night.

The Wilmington girls scored 121 points with Waynesville next with 96 and Clinton-Massie third with 23.

Bailey Moyer (200-meter individual medley), Hannah Scott (50 free), Alice Clair (100 breast) and the 400 free relay team of Adriana Benitez, Teagan Phillips, Jocelyn Engle and Ella Neuenschwander logged victories for the Hurricane.

Bailee Williams picked up a victory in the 400 free for Clinton-Massie.

Clinton-Massie’s boys edged Waynesville 95-94 with Wilmington third with 21 points.

With victories in the 200-meter medley relay (Ben Smith, Bryce Hensley, Luke Lentine, Nathaniel Patrick), 200-meter individual medley (Quinton Smith), 50 free (Hensley), 100 fly (Lentine), 100 free (Patrick) and 200 free relay (Hensley, Patrick, Smith, Lentine), Massie eked out the win.

Wilmington got individual victories by Jordan Davis (200 free and 100 back) and Barrett Powell (100 breast).

Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_SWM_1cm0106ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_SWM_2cm0106ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_SWM_cmLukeLentine0106ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_SWM_cmQuintonSmith0106ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_SWM_cmVanessaCalderone0106ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_SWM_wilEllaNeuenschwander0106ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_SWM_wilJordanDavis0106ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_SWM_wilLaynaHolmes0106ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark