Boys Basketball Final: Hillsboro 70 Clinton-Massie 63 OT

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Finding itself in overtime on the road for the second night in a row, the Hillsboro Indians boys basketball team pulled away late to defeat Clinton-Massie 70-63 Saturday night.

After watching Miami Trace’s game-winning shot bounce in Friday night, Hillsboro (7-6) wouldn’t meet the same fate Saturday, thanks to a couple of huge outside shots early in the extra frame.

Bentley Watson, who finished with just four points, got three of those on the first field goal of overtime with a corner three.

After Carter Euton and Owen Trick answered with a pair of free throws each to put the Falcons back on top, Ethan Parry knocked down a three to put Hillsboro up 60-58 with 2:25 left.

Hillsboro did not trail again in overtime but couldn’t quite put the Falcons away. Trick and Euton hit field goals to keep CM within a possession.

Finally, the Indians put the game away at the free throw line when Hunter Price and Parry combined to hit five of six in the final 25 seconds of overtime to secure the final margin.

“We referenced yesterday how we were a pretty inexperienced team, and we were going to learn and be better from that overtime experience,” HHS head coach Miles Burton said. “I didn’t think we’d have an opportunity to work on it 24 hours later, but we were able to.”

Price led Hillsboro with 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists. After spending the last three years on the block, Burton asked him to make a position change this season.

“The first three years were as a forward,” Burton said. “This year, we said, ‘Hunter, be point guard.’ He’s taken it in stride, and I think he’s done an unbelievable job. He’s been battling injuries and illness and didn’t practice the majority of the week.

“He’s a first-team, all-district guy as a junior, and I’m sure he’ll be back on that list this year.”

Parry had 12 points, while Quintin Captain and Canaan Griffith each had 11.

Jerry Trout was the surprise hero for the Falcons (2-7). After having scored just 11 points this season coming into the weekend, he followed up his 13-point performance against Batavia on Friday with a 17 point outing against Hillsboro. He knocked down five threes.

“A lot of credit goes out to Jerry Trout,” CM head coach Steve Graves said. “It was a little coming-out party for him. He’s been our hidden weapon. We got him out there tonight, and he caught fire.”

Blake Ireland had 15 points and five assists but was disqualified in the final minute of overtime after picking up his second technical foul of the game. Euton finished with 12 points, while Lex Russell had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Clinton-Massie trailed by 11, 51-40, with 6:20 remaining. The Falcons outscored Hillsboro 11-1 over the final 5:06 to force overtime.

“What a gritty group of guys I’ve got in that locker room,” Graves said. “I’m so proud of each and every one of those guys. A lot of young guys are stepping up right now. We’ve been hit with a ton of adversity. It’s that next-man-up mentality.”

SUMMARY

Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022

At Clinton-Massie High School

Hillsboro 70, Clinton-Massie 63, OT

H…10.17.20.7.16…70

CM…11.16.9.18.9…63

(70) HILLSBORO (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Ethan Parry 2-1-7-12, Quintin Captain 3-0-5-11, Canaan Griffith 3-3-2-11, Jayse Middleton 1-0-0-2, Bryce Parsons 4-0-0-8, Bentley Watson 1-1-1-4, Hunter Price 6-3-7-22. TOTALS 20-8-22-70.

(63) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Carter Euton 4-1-3-12, Blake Ireland 5-3-2-15, Jerry Trout 5-5-2-17, Alex Jones 0-0-2-2, Owen Trick 2-0-2-6, Lex Russell 4-0-3-11. TOTALS 20-9-14-63.

FIELD GOALS: H 20/46 (Price 6/13, Parsons 4/7, Captain 3/6, Griffith 3/5); CM 20/48 (Ireland 5/9, Trout 5/13, Euton 4/9, Russell 4/5)

3 POINT FIELD GOALS: H 8/21 (Griffith 3/5, Price 3/6); CM 9/26 (Trout 5/13, Ireland 3/7)

FREE THROWS: H 22/33 (Parry 7/9, Price 7/14, Captain 5/5); CM 14/25 (Russell 3/7, Euton 3/6)

REBOUNDS: H 33 (Price 8, Middleton 4, Parry 3, Griffith 3, Parson 3); CM 31 (Russell 11, Ireland 4, Trout 4, Trick 4)

ASSISTS: H 12 (Price 5, Captain 4); CM 10 (Ireland 5, Euton 3)

STEALS: H 6; CM 6

BLOCKED SHOTS: H 1 (Parsons 1); CM 0

TURNOVERS: H 8; CM 10

By Matt Sexton WNJ Sports Writer

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports