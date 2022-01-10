Griffith powers ROB 8th grade boys to 62-41 win

Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror eighth grade boys basketball team defeated Clinton-Massie 62-41 Monday night.

“We came out and played our best basketball to date,” coach Mike Brown said. “We had everything fall our way this game. We even got kids on the board that normally don’t score. It’s exciting when the boy genuinely cheer for those guys.”

Cam Griffith led Wilmington with a monster game of 23 points on 10 of 15 shooting, 16 rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Chase Fickert had three points, five rebounds and five assists. Michael Noszka Jr. had six points. Stevie Rickman had two points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists. Stevie Adams had six points. Brady Tolliver scored eight points and grabbed two rebounds.

Jessie Keith had four points, two rebounds and two assists. Marcus Wheeler Jr. had two points and Aiden Carr had eight points and three rebounds.