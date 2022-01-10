Denver has quite a day: EC bowler sets 2 records

WILMINGTON — It was quite a day for young Denver.

East Clinton’s Denver Day set two records Monday in a match against Greeneview at Royal Z Lanes.

Day, a sophomore, had a 290 game and 546 series to establish new records for the EC boys bowling program. The 290 game tops Freddy Morgan’s 278 single game record and the 546 series tops Morgan’s 511 two-game record.

The Astros won the match 2501 to 1978.

Ricky Kempke’s performance would have been more than noteworthy on any other day. He had games of 219 and 202 for a 421 series. Lukas Runk had 206 game and 371 series. Brady Gaddis bowled 290 and Liam McPherson had 256.

The East Clinton girls also were victorious, 2004 to 1426.

August Morgan had a 402 series, which included a 232 game. Tessa Bosier had a pair of 179 games. Josie Runk had a 170 game. Natalie Anderson bowled a 133.