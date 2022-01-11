Goshen ends 10-game win streak for East Clinton

GOSHEN — Taking control early, Goshen ended East Clinton’s 10-game winning streak Monday in a non-league girls basketball game at GHS.

The Warriors forced 14 Astros turnovers in the first half and led 29-13 at the break en route to a 56-38 win.

East Clinton’s top player, Libby Evanshine, did not score in the first half. She finished with 10 points, all in the third quarter.

Jayden Murphy had seven of her nine points in the fourth quarter.

The 38 points is the lowest of the season for the Astros since a 46-42 loss to Waynesville in the season opener.

The 56 points given up matches Cedarville’s total in the previous game for EC.

The Astros are now 10-2. Goshen is 7-5.

Peyton Shafer led Goshen with 18 points.

SUMMARY

January 10, 2022

@Goshen High School

Goshen 56 East Clinton 38

EC^6^7^15^10^^38

G^16^13^11^14^^54

(38) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Collom 1-0-0-2 Evanshine 3-0-4-10 Whiteaker 2-1-1-6 Runyon 2-0-1-5 Jones 1-0-0-2 Hadley 0-0-0-0 Lilly 2-0-0-4 Murphy 2-2-3-9 TOTALS 13-3-9/17-38

REBOUNDS: EC-26 (Evanshine 6 Lilly 6 Runyon 4 Murphy 4 Whiteaker 2 Collom 2 Jones 2)

ASSISTS: EC-5 (Lilly 2)

STEALS: EC-9 (Collom 5 Lilly 2)

BLOCKED SHOTS: EC-2

TURNOVERS: EC-20

