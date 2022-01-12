Wilmington girls win American bowling title

WILMINGTON — Kylie Fisher had a 451 series Wednesday to lead Wilmington to a win over Clinton-Massie and the SBAAC American Division regular season championship.

Wilmington trailed after one game by two pins, then rolled to an easy 2,222 to 1,962 victory.

The win puts WHS at 9-0 in league play while Massie falls to 0-7. No team in the league has fewer than two losses, so the Hurricane can not be caught.

The remaining challenge is to finish as an unbeaten SBAAC champion.

Fisher, averaging more than 190, had games of 215 and 236 to outdistance the field.

Lacie Sandlin, who is averaging better than 177 this season, led Clinton-Massie with games of 211 and 193.

Based on numbers from the league website, Fisher and Sandlin are 1-2 in the American Division among individual averages.

SUMMARY

January 12, 2022

@Royal Z Lanes

Wilmington 2222, Clinton-Massie 1962

WHS: 713, 867 (bakers) 172, 180, 157, 133

Haylee Wright 131, 171; Kala Hatfield 134, 126; Lexus Reiley 132, 156; Tori Piatt 101, 178; Kylie Fisher 215, 236

CM: 715, 707 (bakers) 115, 153, 156, 120

Rylie Gilbert 119, 138; Mollie Miracle 136, 155; Anna Jones 104, 87; Khyla Jaramillo 145, 145; Lacie Sandlin 211, 193