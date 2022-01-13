Warriors take two from Wildcats at Eastgate Lanes

GOSHEN — Blanchester lost a pair of matches Thursday against Goshen at Eastgate Lanes.

The Blanchester girls were defeated 1917 to 1208. Katelyn Toles led Blanchester with a 257 series. Kayla Lanham had a 222 while Emily Wilson finished with 187. Gracie Kaehler had 179. Blanchester is 3-8.

The Blanchester boys came up short 2485 to 2169. Bryan Brewer led the Wildcats with 381. Braxton McFaddin totaled 334. Jacob Shelton was next with 323 then Ryan Brewer followed with 307. Bryan Bandow had a 119 game and Brett Bandow had a 103 game. The Wildcats are 7-4.