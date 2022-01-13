EC stays unbeaten in National Division with win at CNE

OWENSVILLE — Looking simply at the final score doesn’t always tell the story.

Such was the case in East Clinton’s 54-43 win over Clermont Northeastern Thursday night in SBAAC National Division play.

East Clinton head coach Bill Bean said his team played decent ball throughout the night, despite winning by just 11 when they won the first meeting 63-29.

“We were talking as coaches people will see that we only won by 11 after winning by 34 but we played decent,” Bean said. “CNE is a tough place to play. They shot it well in the first half. Then we got after it, finally started scoring in the second half.”

Jordan Collom carried the load offensively in the first half, scoring five in the first and 11 in the second as the Astros held on to a 29-27 lead at the break.

In the third, Libby Evanshine scored 12 points and the Astros lead grew to 47-37 after three.

“Everybody played pretty well,” Bean said. “We played eight girls. Got in to foul trouble again in the first half. It was a total team effort. Good way to start the second round of the league.”

The win puts East Clinton at 7-0 against National Division rivals and 11-2 overall.

Clermont Northeastern goes to 7-5, 4-3.

Evanshine finished with 19 points and six rebounds. Collom had 18 points and five steals. Lauren Runyon led the defensive effort with six steals.

East Clinton had just nine turnovers.

SUMMARY

January 13, 2022

@Clermont NE High School

East Clinton 54 Clermont NE 43

EC^16^13^18^7^^54

CNE^18^9^10^6^^43

(54) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Collom 7-4-0-18 Tong 0-0-0-0 Evanshine 6-1-6-19 Whiteaker 0-0-3-3 Runyon2-0-2-6 Jones 0-0-0-0 Lilly 3-1-1-8 Murphy 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 18-6-12/17-54

(43) CLERMONT NE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Anna Best 2-0-3-7 Madie Gillery 3-1-0-7 Piper Ritter 2-0-0-4 Molly Brown 3-1-0-7 Tiffany Drewry 2-0-1-2 Reagan Beverly 5-3-0-13 TOTALS 17-5-4/7-43

REBOUNDS: EC-23 (Evanshine 6 Lilly 4 Collom 4 Runyon 3 Jones 3 Murphy 2)

ASSISTS: EC-7 (Evanshine 2 Whiteaker 2 Collom 2)

STEALS: EC-16 (Runyon 6 Collom 5 Lilly 3 Evanshine 2)

BLOCKED SHOTS: EC-3

TURNOVERS: EC-9

