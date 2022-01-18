Shooting Stars, Knights open gym reunion Feb. 11

The Clinton County Knights and Clinton County Shooting Stars will hold an open gym reunion Feb. 11 at the Wilmington Middle School gym.

The Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities will benefit from this event as proceeds from the concession stand will support the Clinton County Special Olympics.

Coach Tony Mason will lead the activities that day for former players and cheerleaders. A cookie and punch reception will begin 6:30 p.m. Feb. 11 followed by a 30-minute open gym session for all athletes.

At 7:30 p.m., the Clinton County Shooting Stars will scrimmage. At 8 p.m., the Clinton County Knights will scrimmage. Both teams will scrimmage players from the Wilmington Church of God.

Players and cheerleaders interested in participating in this event should notify Latasha Ruddle by phone (937-382-7519) or email (lruddle@nikecenter.org) no later than Feb. 8.