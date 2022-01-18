ROB 7th grade boys end 7-game skid 24-19

Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror seventh grade boys basketball team ended a seven-game losing streak Tuesday with a 24-19 win over Western Brown.

The win is the second of the season for the young Hurricane over the Broncos. Wilmington is 3-9.

Coach Noah Cline said his team played hard and came together to pull out the win. “Losing seven in a row takes a toll on any team but finally our hard work in practice paid off for us as we are hoping to turn this season around,” Cline said.

Brody Reynolds, Holden Wulff and Isacc Newberry had five points each. For Reynolds it was a season-high point total. Zander Johnson and Ben Angelica had four points each. Ioan Cioca hit a clutch free throw in the final quarter that helped the Hurricane close out the win.