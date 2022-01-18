Felicity dominates Blanchester 76-43 in National tilt

FELICITY — Outscoring Blanchester 19-5 in the third quarter, Felicity dominated BHS 76-43 Tuesday in a SBAAC National Division boys basketball game.

Felicity led 26-14 after one quarter and pushed the difference to 51-32 at halftime. The Cardinals dominated the second half, taking a 70-37 lead in to the fourth quarter.

It was a low-scoring final period as each team scored six points.

Brison Lucas led Blanchester with 21 points. Bryce Sipple had 12 points and Gabe McVey added five. Zach West scored three points and Justin Hogsett chipped in two.

The loss, the eighth straight, puts Blanchester at 1-13 overall and 1-7 in the National Division.

Felicity is now 5-3 in the division and 8-6 overall.