6 locals advance to Elks District Hoop Shoot


News Journal

Six local basketball players have advanced to the Elks Hoop Shoot district tournament, set for Jan. 29 at Wilmington High School.

Winners were, by age group and gender:

• 8-9 year old girls: 1st, Sophie Shaffer; 2nd, Parker Webb

• 8-9 year old boys: 1st, Korbin brown; 2nd, Dalton Earley

• 10-11 year old girls: 1st, Larkyn Mellinger; 2nd, Elli Sizemore

• 10-11 year old boys: 1st, Jackson Earley; 2nd, Bryce Meryerhoefer

• 12-13 year old girls: 1st, Hailey Meyers; 2nd, Kaylinn Vance

• 12-13 year old boys: 1st, Beau Griffith

The local hoop shoot was held in December. The state hoop shoot, the next step in the event, is scheduled for Feb. 19 at Gahanna Middle School West.

The Great Lakes Region 4 Hoop Shoot is scheduled for March 19 in South Bend, Ind.

The National finals are April 30 in Chicago, Ill.

