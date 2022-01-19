Blan bowlers take two from Felicity

GEORGETOWN — The Blanchester bowling teams won two matches Wednesday against Felicity here at Community Lanes.

The BHS girls won a close match 1629 to 1533. Kayla Lanham led the Ladycats with a 248 series while Katelyn Toles was next at 243. Madi Pembleton had a 234 and Emily Wilson finished with 206. Gracie Kaehler bowled 182. Blanchester is 4-8 on the year.

On the boys side, Blanchester improved to 8-4 with an easy win, 2116 to 1345. Bryan Brewer led Blanchester with a 407 two-game series. Braxton McFaddin followed with 304. Dakota Abney had 150, Brett Bandow 140, Jacob Shelton 86 and Bryan Brewer 85.