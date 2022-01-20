Quakers fall late to Cardinals 65-62

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — The Wilmington College men’s basketball team dug itself out of an early deficit, but Otterbein University broke a 62-62 deadlock with a game-winning jumper from Cam Evans with three seconds remaining Wednesday to earn a 65-62 Ohio Athletic Conference win.

Wilmington trailed 11-2 and then 20-11 in the first half. The Quakers turned it up a notch defensively to get back in to the game and then some. Holding the Cardinals scoreless for more than six minutes, Lucas Doty and Bryce Bird connected on three-pointers on consecutive possessions to end the 12-0 run and give Wilmington a 23-20 lead, its first of the evening.

Anthony Freeman, who was coming off a career-best, 27-point performance in the win over John Carroll Saturday, hit a three with a minute left in the half to put WC in front 32-25. The Quakers led 32-29 at halftime.

Jeffery Mansfield drained a three-pointer with 2:03 to play to tie the game, 60-60. Mansfield tied the game again at 62-62 before Evans nailed what proved to be the game-winner.

Individually, Mansfield led all scorers with 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting in 36 minutes. The reigning OAC Player of the Week also grabbed six rebounds and dished out five assists. Bird and Doty combined for 17 points off the bench.

Wilmington continues OAC play at Baldwin Wallace University Saturday.