GBK Final: Western Brown 47, Wilmington 38

MT. ORAB — Staying unbeaten in the SBAAC American Division, Western Brown defeated Wilmington 47-38 Thursday night.

The loss, which ends a three-game win streak, puts Wilmington at 7-7 on the year, 4-3 in the division. WHS currently is in second place behind the Broncos.

Western Brown is 5-0 in league play and now 9-3 overall.

Wilmington will get the SBAAC’s other league leader when National Division frontrunner East Clinton visit Fred Summers Court Saturday afternoon.

Olivia Fisher scored all 13 of her points in the opening frame as Western Brown bolted out to an 18-8 first quarter lead. The Broncos pushed the difference to 27-13 at halftime.

Wilmington chipped away at the difference and pulled within five, coach Zach Williams said, but just came a few stops and scores short of pulling off the upset.

Taylor Noszka led WHS with 11 points.

SUMMARY

January 20, 2022

@Western Brown High School

Western Brown 47, Wilmington 38

WIL^8^5^19^6^^38

WB^18^9^13^7^^47

(38) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Schuster 2-1-0-5 Robinson 1-0-4-6 Noszka 5-1-0-11 Diels 0-0-0-0 Huffman 2-2-2-8 Murphy 3-2-0-8 TOTALS 13-6-6-38

(47) WESTERN BROWN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Foster 4-1-0-9 Campbell 6-0-4-16 Jones 0-0-0-0 Seblosser 0-0-0-0 Tull 1-0-0-2 Ensweiler 1-0-2-4 Akers 1-0-1-3 McGhee 0-0-0-0 Fisher 4-3-2-13 TOTALS 17-4-9-47

