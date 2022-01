ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie girls basketball team defeated New Richmond 42-36 Thursday in SBAAC American Division play in the middle school gym.

The win puts Massie at 2-3 in the division and 6-8 overall.

New Richmond drops to 5-10 overall, 1-4 in American play.

The win ends a two game losing streak for the Falcons.

