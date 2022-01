Massie dominates Bellbrook Stebbins on the mat

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie overpowered Bellbrook and Stebbins Thursday night in wrestling action at the high school gym.

The Falcons defeated Bellbrook 72-4 and Stebbins 72-10.

Bellbrook defeated Stebbins 42-24.

Cole Moorman at 126, Miley Powell at 120 and Gatlin Newkirk at 113 all had two pins for Massie.

“We had another solid night of wrestling,” coach Spencer Running said. “All of the kids are progressing as the season goes on and that’s what we like to see as coaches.”

SUMMARY

January 20, 2022

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 72, Bellbrook 4

106: Cody Lisle won by forfeit

113: Gatlin Newkirk pinned Patrick Williams 2:37

120: Miley Powell pinned Jade Weiss 1:30

126: Cole Moorman pinned Jack Benford 1:46

132: Ethan Johnson pinned Ivan Bao 4:47

138: Grant Moorman dec Nick Duval 6-3

144: Matt Martin dec Landon Weiss 6-2

150: Brody Green won by forfeit

157: Cole Adams won by forfeit

165: Hunter Monds was dec by Vincent Hummel 14-5

175: Brendan Muser pinned Chris Hyer 5:24

195: Elijah Groh pinned Jacob Roznies 0:35

215: Lane Schulz won by forfeit

285: Joey Kocher pinned Brayden Weeks 0:48

–

Clinton-Massie 72, Stebbins 10

106: Cody Lisle pinned David Fakheaton 1:59

113: Gatlin Newkirk pinned Clayton Mason 4:47

120: Miley Powell pinned Shakin Iskander 2:37

126: Cole Moorman pinned Jack Paguay 0:43

132: Ethan Johnson won by forfeit

138: Grant Moorman pinned James Bennett 0:49

144: Matt Martin pinned Logan Dozier 1:38

150: Brody Green was dec by Ford Bennett 21-8

157: Cole Adams was pinned by Ilays Iskander 0:28

165: Hunter Monds won by forfeit

175: Branden Musser won by forfeit

195: Elijah Groh won by forfeit

215: Lane Schulz pinned Evan Hargraves 0:15

285: Joey Kocher won by forfeit

