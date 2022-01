Signups for the Blanchester youth girls fastpitch softball summer program will begin Monday in the cafeteria in the Blanchester Municipal Building.

There will be three sign-up dates. They are 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday; 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 31; and 9:30 a.m. to Noon Feb. 5.

Cost for all age groups is $85, except the 6 and under age group which costs $50.

For more information or questions, contact Thomas Lee (513-276-5591) or (tlee@dtthermal.com).