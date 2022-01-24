WHS boys on their mark with 3,113

WILMINGTON — The match outcome wasn’t likely to be a question Monday for the Wilmington High School boys bowling team.

The Hurricane, champions of the SBAAC American Division, were facing Goshen, a team that had just a single league victory.

After things got underway at Royal Z Lanes, the only issue would be how high would the Hurricane go in this one.

In the end, it was pretty high.

Wilmington had a single game of 1,197 and a match total of 3,113 in the easy win over the Warriors, who had 2,461. Both totals for Wilmington are school records, the single game 1,177 was set previously in 2020 while the 2,931 team total was set in 2011.

WHS coach Dustin Brown is checking on the single game and match records for both the school and conference.

In the first game, Isaac Pletcher led Wilmington with a 278 game but Hunter Gallion 264, Jayden Tackett 246, Lucas Neff 225 and Dominick Walters 184 made the total 1,179.

Gallion finished with a 510 two-game series while Tackett 449, Pletcher 442 and Walters 440 were tightly bunched.

The win is the regular season finale in the SBAAC American Division for the Hurricane, who finish the championship season with a 9-1 American record.

SUMMARY

January 24, 2022

@Royal Z Lanes

Boys Results

Wilmington 3113, Goshen 2461

WHS: 1197, 1019 (bakers) 246, 224, 204, 223

Jayden Tackett 246, 203 (449); Isaac Pletcher 278, 164 (442); Lucas Neff 225; Hunter Gallion 264, 246 (510); Dominick Walters 184, 256 (440); Sub 150

GHS: 936, 904 (bakers) 132, 129, 189, 171

Stephen Backstedt 176, 151; Dakota 167; Michael Douglas 206, 178; Logan Hess 172, 215; Ryan Abeling 215, 223