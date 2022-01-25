Updated fan policy; Sullivan honored

Fans can

return

WILMINGTON — Wilmington College has updated its athletics spectator policy in conjunction with the ever-changing landscape of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective immediately, a limited amount of spectators will be allowed to attend indoor WC athletics events. The new policy consists of:

• All WC winter sport student-athletes will receive four passes for indoor home contests

• Visiting teams will be given a pass list with a 50-guest maximum

• Photo identification and a facial covering will be required for entry into Hermann Court

• Facial coverings over the nose and mouth are to be worn at all times

• No food or beverages are permitted in the venue

• If a spectator’s name does not appear on the pass list, entry will not be permitted. Non-compliant guests will be asked to leave the venue.

COVID-19 protocols are updated in conjunction with current recommendations from the US/OH Departments of Health and Education, CDC, and the Clinton County Health Department to continue to provide and maintain a healthy and safe campus environment for employees, students, and guests to Wilmington College.

Sullivan

honored

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Wilmington College women’s track and field senior Kayli Sullivan is this week’s Ohio Athletic Conference Women’s Field Athlete of the Week.

Sullivan won two events at the Mount St. Joseph Invitational to propel the Fightin’ Quakers to a season-opening win with 119 points. The fifth-year senior won the shot put with a mark of 39-6.5, edging Hanover College’s Jessica Beckman by four inches. Sullivan also won the weight throw with a heave of 53-1, beating the entire field over six feet.

The Quakers head to Wittenberg University’s Steemer Center for the Steemer Invitational Saturday.

WC ROUNDUP