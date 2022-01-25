Boys Basketball Final: New Richmond 75, Clinton-Massie 39

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The visiting New Richmond Lions (10-5, 3-2) blew this SBAAC American Division battle open Tuesday with a 19-0 run in the first and second quarters to go on to their sixth-straight win, 75-39.

New Richmond led 13-9 with 2:06 left in the first quarter and 32-9 with 4:46 left in the half at Brian P. Mudd Court. In the last 10:06 of the half, the Lions outscored the Falcons 29-7.

Clinton-Massie whittled New Richmond’s lead below 20 (46-28) during the first half of the third quarter, but New Richmond pushed its advantage back to 58-28 with the last 12 points of the period. The final 3:08 of the game was played with a running clock.

Lion Justin Ackerman led all scorers with 29 points, 21 of them in the first half.

Jerry Trout led Clinton-Massie (5-10, 0-6) with 14 points.

SUMMARY

January 25, 2022

@Brian P. Mudd Court

New Richmond 75, Clinton-Massie 39

NR^22^20^16^17^^75

CM^9^7^12^11^^39

(75) NEW RICHMOND (fg-ft-tp) Sininger 4-1-10, Ernst 2-0-5, Carmosino 0-0-0, Shockley 2-0-4, Ackerman 11-6-29, Snider 3-0-6, Tidball 0-0-0, Stephen 2-0-5, Abbott 2-7-12, Wilson 1-0-2, Utter 1-0-2. Total 28-14-75. 3-point goals: 5 (Sininger, Ernst, Stephen, Abbott, Ackerman). FTM-FTA 14-21, 67 percent.

(39) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-ft-tp) Euton 1-2-4, Zantene 1-4-6, Trout 5-0-14, Trick 0-2-2, Russell 1-2-4, Englehard 0-0-0, Lamb 0-0-0, Theetge 0-0-0, Zimmerman 0-0-0, Jones 2-1-6, Muterspaw 1-1-3, Williams 0-0-0. Total 11-12-39. 3-point goals: 5 (Trout 4, Jones). FTM-FTA 12-15, 80 percent.

Alex Jones | Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_BBK_cmAJones0125ec.jpg Alex Jones | Photo by Elizabeth Clark Carter Euton | Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_BBK_cmCEuton0125ec.jpg Carter Euton | Photo by Elizabeth Clark Jerry Trout | Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_BBK_cmJTrout0125ec.jpg Jerry Trout | Photo by Elizabeth Clark Keegan Lamb | Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_BBK_cmKLamb0125ec.jpg Keegan Lamb | Photo by Elizabeth Clark Kody Zantene | Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_BBK_cmKZantene0125ec.jpg Kody Zantene | Photo by Elizabeth Clark Luke Engelhard | Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_BBK_cmLEngelhard0125ec.jpg Luke Engelhard | Photo by Elizabeth Clark Miles Theetge | Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_BBK_cmMTheetge0125ec.jpg Miles Theetge | Photo by Elizabeth Clark Gabe Muterspaw | Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_BBK_cmGmuterspaw0125ec.jpg Gabe Muterspaw | Photo by Elizabeth Clark

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.