EC wins first girls basketball title in 37 years


News Journal

WILLIAMSBURG —Based on records, East Clinton’s matchup with Williamsburg Thursday night was an SBAAC National Division showdown.

The Astros were 9-0 in the division and the Wildcats were 8-1.

In a proverbial “toss the records out the window” battles, East Clinton made the showdown a letdown.

Bill Bean’s squad held the Wildcats to one point in the second half on the way to a 56-17 rout and a share of the division crown.

East Clinton goes to 14-4, 10-0 while Williamsburg is 11-6, 8-2. The Astros can earn an outright National Division championship 6:30 p.m. Monday against Bethel-Tate at the EC gym.

“We played well in all parts of the game; we played as well as we have all year,” Bean said. “We still have to win Monday. We don’t want to be co-champs.”

Libby Evanshine paced the offense with 17 points. Lauren Runyon scored 12. Evanshine, Runyon and Jozie Jones all had 10 rebounds each. “We did a great job on the boards, the best we’ve ever rebounded,” said Bean.

Jordan Collom had seven steals and four assists.

“I’ve coached a lot of years and this bunch practices harder than some groups I’ve coached play in games,” Bean said.’When they want to, they can get after it and be pretty good. I can’t say enough about them. The whole group, from 1 to 13, they’re a great group of kids. Very deserving.”

Whether they share or win it outright, the championship is the first for girls basketball at East Clinton since the 1984-85 team won the Kenton Trace Conference.

“They came out very focused and ready to go,” Bean said. We tried to emphasize all week, this was for a league championship. They were focused. They knew what was on the table.”

Trinity Wainscott led Williamsburg with seven points, six in the first quarter on a pair of three-pointers and then the only second half point on a third quarter free throw.

SUMMARY

January 27, 2022

@Williamsburg High School

East Clinton 56, Williamsburg 17

W^10^6^1^0^^17

EC^15^16^16^9^^56

(17) WILLIAMSBURG (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Lindsey Arwine 0-0-5-5 Ava Watts 0-0-0-0 Bri Jackson 0-0-0-0 Brooklyn Applegate 1-0-0-2 Trinity Wainscott 2-2-1-7 Ella Durham 1-0-0-2 Maggie Arno 0-0-1-1 Keke Phillips 0-0-0-0 Maggie Carver 0-0-0-0 Izzzy Stidham 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 4-2-7-17

(56) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Jordan Collom 3-1-0-7 Megan Tong 1-1-0-3 Libby Evanshine 6-1-4-17 Kami Whiteaker 3-0-0-6 Lauren Runyon 5-0-2-12 Jozie Jones 2-0-0-4 Megan Hadley 0-0-0-0 Kelsi Lilly 2-0-0-4 Lauren Stonewall 0-0-0-0 Jayden Murphy 1-1-0-3 Chloe Scott 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 23-4-6-56

REBOUNDS: EC-45 (Evanshine 10, Runyon 10, Jones 10, Lilly 6, Collom 3, Murphy 3, Tong 2, Whiteaker 1)

ASSISTS: EC-11 (Collom 4, Runyon 2, Murphy 2, Evanshine 1, Jones 1, Hadley 1)

STEALS: EC-19 (Collom 7, Evanshine 4, Runyon 3, Murphy 3, Lilly 1, Whiteaker 1)

BLOCKED SHOTS: EC-1 (Evanshine)

TAKE CHARGE: EC-1 (Runyon)

TURNOVERS: EC-10

