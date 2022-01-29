Boys Basketball Final: Washington 85, Blanchester 56

WASHINGTON CH —Tanner Lemaster led four Washington Senior players in double figure scoring Saturday as the Blue Lions outclawed the Blanchester Wildcats 85-56.

Lemaster had 22 points, 16 coming in the middle two quarters.

John Wall had 18 points for Washington, all in the first three periods.

Bryce Sipple had 18 points for Blanchester, with 11 in the second.

It was a battle through the first half, as the Blue Lions held leads of 17-14 after one and 37-31 at halftime. Sipple scored 13 in the first half to keep the Wildcats close.

But Washington exploded for 48 second-half points and ran away from the Wildcats, who managed just 25 points. Sipple, Seth Akers and Dylan Creager had five points each in the second half to lead BHS in scoring.

SUMMARY

January 29, 2022

@Washington Senior High School

Washington 85, Blanchester 56

B^14^17^14^11^^56

W^17^20^25^23^^85

(85) WASHINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Colter 2-0-1-5 Wall 7-4-0-18 R. Haithcock 3-2-9-8 Rickman 1-1-0-3 Thompson 1-0-1-3 Brown 6-0-0-12 C. May 1-0-0-2 Lemaster 9-1-3-22 I. Haithcock 5-0-2-12. TOTALS 35-8-7/13-85

(56) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Sipple 5-2-6-18 Lucas 3-0-3-9 Akers 3-2-1-9 Haun 0-0-0-0 Creager 2-1-0-5 West 1-1-0-3 Hogsett 2-0-0-4 McVey 4-0-0-8 Malott 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 20-6-10/14-56

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_LOGO-bhs-letter-21.jpg