LIMA — Blanchester finished 14th as a team Saturday in the LCC Thunderbird Invitational wresting tournament.

Waynedale won the tournament with Reading finishing as runnerup.

The Wildcats had two wrestlers place in the top seven. Michael Mulvihill was fifth at 190 pounds, earning that finish by default over Brogan Paxson of Allen East.

Nick Musselman was seventh at 138 pounds, pinning Jacob Pinks of Allen East in 48 seconds.