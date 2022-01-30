Burgels get PAT, celebrate Bengals win

Wilmington High School graduate Brad Burgel and his son Landen, 14, attended the Bengals AFC Championship game victory in Kansas City Sunday. In fact, they caught an extra point by Kansas City’s Harrison Butker in the first half. They exchanged the kicking ball for one autographed by Butker. A lifelong Bengals fan wherever he’s lived, Burgel also graduated from Wilmington College. Landen is 14 years old. They now live in New Orleans.

Landen and Brad Burgel in Kansas City for the Bengals AFC Championship victory Sunday. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_image0-1.jpeg Landen and Brad Burgel in Kansas City for the Bengals AFC Championship victory Sunday. Brad and Landen Burgel with a football signed by Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_thumbnail_image1-1.jpg Brad and Landen Burgel with a football signed by Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker. Landen Burgel with Bengals running back Samaje Perine. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_burgelperine.jpg Landen Burgel with Bengals running back Samaje Perine.